COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in northeast Columbus early Friday morning.

Officers responded just before 4 a.m. to the 5700 block of High Rock Drive on a report of a stabbing.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to determine what led to the stabbing.