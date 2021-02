Officers were called to the 3600 block of Cypress Club Way on a report of shots fired in the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in northeast Columbus.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where they were later pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m.