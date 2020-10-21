1 killed, 2 hurt in Franklin Township shooting

Suspect information has not been released.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed and two people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday around 11:10 p.m. in Franklin Township.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting stemmed from an argument at the parking lot for a market off of Industrial Mile Road.

Detectives said the argument carried over into the apartment complex next door in the area of Knob Hill Court East and King Edward Court South, and that is when shots were fired.

All three people who were shot were taken to Doctors Hospital. One of them was pronounced dead. The other two were then taken to Grant Medical Center.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said all three people are males.