Police said a car and a pick-up truck crashed around 8:45 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and one was injured in a crash on East Livingston Avenue near Carpenter Street in Columbus Thursday morning.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The second person is hospitalized in stable condition.