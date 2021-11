Police said the shooting happened before 8:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Noe Bixby Road near Interstate 70 and I-270.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was injured in a southeast Columbus shooting Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened before 8:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Noe Bixby Road near Interstate 70 and I-270.

A bullet went through the window of a home and hit someone, according to police.

The person was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, but police said the victim is now described as being stable.