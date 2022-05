The fire happened Sunday around 3:45 a.m. in the 700 block of South 17th Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person died after being taken to a hospital following a house fire Sunday morning in east Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Fire said the fire happened in the 700 block of South 17th Street around 3:45 a.m.

The person died after being taken to the hospital, according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Gettier.

The fire was contained around 4:15 a.m.

There were no other reported injuries.