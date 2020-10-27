1 dead in 4-vehicle crash in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash that happened Monday in Pickaway County.
According to a Pickaway County Sheriff's Office dispatcher, the crash happened near Evolution Ag, located at 21224 U.S. 23 in Circleville.
A call about the crash was received at 5:40 p.m.
Officials say one of the vehicles involved in the crash was pulling a trailer.
The victim who died in the crash has not been identified.
Other injuries were reported, but authorities did not say exactly how many people were hurt.
The road was shut down, but it has since reopened.