1 dead in 4-vehicle crash in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash that happened Monday in Pickaway County.

According to a Pickaway County Sheriff's Office dispatcher, the crash happened near Evolution Ag, located at 21224 U.S. 23 in Circleville.

A call about the crash was received at 5:40 p.m.

Officials say one of the vehicles involved in the crash was pulling a trailer.

The victim who died in the crash has not been identified.

Other injuries were reported, but authorities did not say exactly how many people were hurt.