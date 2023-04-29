Police: 1 dead after shooting in north Columbus

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Webster Canyon Court & Maple Canyon Avenue at 9:28 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

When medics arrived, they found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

