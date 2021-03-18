Licking County man arrested for trespassing at Prince Harry and Meghan's home in California

Nickolas Brooks, who is accused of trespassing, lives in Heath which is about 2,300 miles away from Santa Barbara County.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — A man from Licking County is accused of trespassing twice at Prince Harry and Meghan's home in California.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the home on the afternoon of Dec. 24 and warned 37-year-old Nickolas Brooks about trespassing.

Two days later, Brooks was on the property again and this time deputies arrested him.

He was booked into jail on a misdemeanor trespassing charge and later released from custody.