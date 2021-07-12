Plumber who found $600K in church wall to be awarded $20K

Crime Stoppers of Houston announced they would give the money as a gift to the plumber who made the discovery last month.

HOUSTON — It’s been one of the most talked-about stories for the past week. More than $600,000 in cash and checks were found in the walls of Lakewood Church last month. And today we learned the person who found it will get a reward.

Editor's note: Video above is from Monday's report.

Last week, a plumber named Justin called our radio partners, 100.3 The Bull, saying he found the envelopes filled with cash and checks in a bathroom wall of Lakewood Church while doing renovations on Nov. 10.

Houston police later said the dates on the checks matched the date of a 2014 theft at the church of around $600,000. Back in 2014, Crime Stoppers had offered their standard $5,000 reward. Lakewood kicked in another $20,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges in the case.

With no arrests, Lakewood gave that reward money to Crime Stoppers as a donation, according to the organization.

Well, now Crime Stoppers is gifting that $20,000 to the plumber who found the stash.

“In 2014, Lakewood Church gave us $20,000 to work on this case. In 2016, they chose to gift us those funds for operations. Today, we are gifting that same about of money to this Good Samaritan and wishing he and his family a wonderful holiday season.” says Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious.