FBI raids headquarters of testing company with locations in central Ohio

10Investigates reported some of those tested by the Center for Covid Control say they didn’t receive results for their COVID-19 tests.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been almost a month since Heather Walden was tested for COVID-19 at one of central Ohio's two Center for Covid Control locations and she still hasn’t received her results.

“The last communication I had with them was via text and they said they get back to me that day, I didn't hear anything,” Walden said.

And now, the Chicago-based business is being investigated by the FBI as its headquarters were raided over the weekend.

Earlier this month, 10Investigates looked into the business and found the BBB in Chicago has given the business an "F" rating, the lowest it can give, and is currently investigating after numerous complaints from consumers saying they haven't received test results or answers from the company.

10Investigates reached out to the company asking for a comment but got no reply. But the business did have this posted on its website, saying all of their close to 300 locations will be closed until further notice.

10TV also spoke with both of the Ohio FBI field offices they say they can neither confirm nor deny the existence of any investigations into any Ohio Center for Covid Control locations.