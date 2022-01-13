Company owning COVID testing sites in central Ohio being investigated

Center for Covid Control has two locations in Columbus and its website says there are more than 300 across the country.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman reached out to 10TV asking us to look into a COVID testing site after she said she has waited weeks for her results. It turns out she's not alone.

The Center for Covid Control says it will be closed starting Friday for the next week for a variety of reasons, including staff training. The staff inside their Franklinton location said they hadn’t heard of the closure.

The Central Ohio Better Business Bureau says the business has been open in Columbus for under six months and they haven't received any complaints. But they say the business is based out of Chicago, where they've seen a lot of issues.

The BBB in Chicago has given the business an "F" rating, the lowest it can give, and is currently investigating after numerous complaints from consumers saying they haven't received test results or answers from the company.

10TV asked the company numerous questions over email, none of them were directly answered, but we were told: "Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven't been able to meet all our commitments."

10TV reached out to the State Attorney General's Office to see if they're investigating the Center for Covid Control. They say they don't comment on the existence of investigations.