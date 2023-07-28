OhioHealth building new medical campus in Canal Winchester

OhioHealth says the groundbreaking is scheduled for the fall with hopes of opening the medical campus in 2025.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — OhioHealth on Friday announced that it plans to build a new medical campus in Canal Winchester.

The company says the 40,000-square-foot facility will help increase access to primary care, emergency care and specialty services in Canal Winchester, southeast Franklin County, northwest Fairfield County and northeast Pickaway County.

The facility is expected to include a 10,000-square-foot freestanding emergency department and a 30,000-square-foot medical office building that will house primary care, sports medicine, women’s and reproductive care and other specialty services.

Back in April, OhioHealth purchased 6.76 acres of land along Waterloo Street near the Waterloo Crossing Shopping Center. The company says it expects to invest $31 million into the project.

“OhioHealth’s strategy is to keep care close to where people live and work,” said Michael Ezzie, MD, president of the OhioHealth Physician Group and the project’s executive sponsor. “This new center will provide greater access to a wide range of healthcare services for the residents of Canal Winchester, which we are very excited about.”

“Our decision to build new facilities and add services is always based on the needs of the community and what the community can support,” said Steven Davies, senior director of physician practice operations and the project’s accountable executive. “We have cared for the residents of Canal Winchester for many years, and we are excited to have the opportunity to make it easier for them to receive the convenient, high quality and cost-effective care they have come to expect at OhioHealth.”

OhioHealth says the groundbreaking is scheduled for the fall with hopes of opening the medical campus in 2025.