Nationwide Children’s Hospital ranked no. 6 Best Children's Hospital by US News and World Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital was ranked no. 6 by U.S. News and World Report for the best children’s hospitals from 2023 to 2024.

Ten hospitals earned their spot by accumulating points for being highly ranked in many specialties, the hospital said.

Rounding out the top three were Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital was also ranked high – no. 3 – in the specific category of pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery. These hospitals are recognized for treating pulmonary conditions such as pediatric asthma, cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy and in performing lung transplants. The top two were Cincinnati Children’s Hospital at no. 2 and Texas Children’s Hospital at no. 1.

“Parents of sick children face many difficult challenges, including how to identify the best children’s hospital to treat their illness or condition," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The rankings, which are increasingly determined by objective measures of hospital quality, can help them make informed decisions.”

