Ohio Department of Health launches monkeypox cases dashboard

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health announced the creation of a new dashboard to provide updates on the status of monkeypox in the state.

The Monkeypox Cases Overview dashboard and interactive map shows the total number of cases across Ohio, the number of cases per county, the age range of people affected, the percentage of cases by sex, hospitalizations and deaths.

The department says the dashboard will be updated weekly on Thursdays.

As of Aug. 25, there have been 147 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ohio across 19 counties. The state’s first reported case came on June 13.

The most cases have been reported in Cuyahoga County (69) and Franklin County (33). Most cases have been among men (96%).

“The Ohio Department of Health has been working closely with our local health department partners and healthcare providers to provide monkeypox testing, case investigation, contact tracing, and prevention and treatment options. As cases do continue to rise, we want to keep Ohioans informed about this outbreak, and what steps they should take to protect themselves,” Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said. “The risk of contracting monkeypox for most Ohioans remains low, as this virus does not easily spread like COVID-19. However, it is important to continue to do all we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and to reduce the burden of illness.”

The department says monkeypox is spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact with someone who has it. Monkeypox can cause a rash that may look like pimples or blisters. The rash will change and turn to scabs before healing.

Some people may get flu-like symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills or exhaustion.