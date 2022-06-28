Women flock to emergency contraception, like Plan B, in fear of what’s next after Roe ruling

Thousands of pharmacies across the country are seeing an uptick in women seeking out contraceptives in fear of what could happen following overturn of Roe v. Wade.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just days after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, women across the state fear what could be next following Justice Clarence Thomas suggesting the court could rethink past decisions, like contraceptives.

Pharmacies across the nation are seeing a dramatic increase in women buying contraceptives and a number of women in Ohio are taking to online retailers to stock up on Plan B.

However, local doctors say to not panic buy and overwhelm the system and clinics are still in full supply of birth control and contraceptives.

“So it is still legal, you can still get contraception, you can still get the long-acting reversible contraceptives, you can still get what used to be called a tubal ligation,” says Dr. Anita Somani. “Now we're actually recommending removal of the tubes because it lowers the risk for ovarian cancer and it lessens the risk of an ectopic pregnancy.”

Dr. Somani, an OBGYN in Columbus says it would be hard for the government to ban birth control because it is used for many other treatments besides preventative care.

“We use them in teenagers for things like acne, we use them for painful periods. We use them in perimenopausal women to help with hot flashes and irregular periods and heavy periods. And the same thing when it comes to IUDs,” Somani said.

Dr. Somani said she does not believe contraception would be banned in Ohio, but they could lessen or take away contraception coverage completely. She says if they continue on, IUDs could be the first to go.

"We do need to look at how do we make Ohio a state that supports women, that supports policies that support women so that we're not having to drive hundreds of miles for care,” Dr. Somani shares.

Meanwhile, clinics are still open and ready to care for any woman seeking guidance and services.

“All of our health centers at Planned Parenthood have the full range of pills and IUDs and other long-acting reversible contraceptive methods,” says Iris Harvey, President of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio.