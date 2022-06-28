Two major drugstore chains limiting purchases of emergency contraception

Due to increased demand for "morning after" pills, some chains are limiting purchases to three per customer.

NEW YORK — CVS and Rite Aid are limiting purchases of emergency contraception pills to three per customer amid increased demand.

Emergency contraception reduces the chance of pregnancy after unprotected sex, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says. It includes "morning after" pills like Plan B, which generally need to be taken within three days.

A Rite Aid spokesperson said the chain is limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer due to increased demand.

CVS told outlets including The Washington Post that it will temporarily limit purchases of Plan B and Aftera to three packs per customer. A spokesperson told the Post that CVS has “ample supply” of the pills online and in stores, but the cap should “ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves.”

The chain didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning.

The decisions come after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, triggering abortion bans and limits in several states.

"Using (emergency contraception) does not cause an abortion," ACOG writes. "An abortion ends an existing pregnancy. (Emergency contraception) prevents pregnancy from occurring."

The CDC says emergency contraceptives aren't a regular form of birth control. Instead, they're taken if no birth control was used during sex, or if a birth control method failed.

Some types of emergency contraception pills, including Plan B, can be bought over-the-counter in the U.S. Other types require a prescription.