How sick is too sick? Doctors advise when to take your child to the ER and when to stay home

Doctors say parents often go straight to the emergency room when their kid is ill, which in many cases is not needed.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cold and flu season is ramping up and hospitals are seeing an influx of children who need care.

For parents with a sick child, making them feel better is a top priority. Doctors say parents often go straight to the emergency room when their kid is ill, which in many cases is not needed.

“I think parents are sometimes unsure and they’re worried about their children and they want them to be healthy and safe. But a lot of times you can avoid an emergency room or an urgent care by simply picking up the phone and calling your doctor first,” said Dr. Dane Snyder with Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Snyder said children that are having trouble breathing, are extremely dehydrated or have a broken bone are often treated first in a pediatric ER.

Other minor issues are better to bring to the attention of your child’s doctor, Snyder said. Sometimes that can be as simple as a phone call.

“The key message in all of this is that unless it’s truly a life-threatening emergency, call your doctor. Your doctor can oftentimes give you advice so you can stay home,” Snyder said.

As central Ohio health leaders continue to track a measles outbreak, checking in with your child’s pediatrician is important, which can also help from keeping diseases from spreading.