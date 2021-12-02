Woman says Ohio included husband’s condition on vaccine list then removed it

The state announced people who were born with certain conditions can get the vaccine starting Monday.

Natalie Murch says her husband Bob was eagerly waiting to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

She says he was diagnosed with a lung disorder and a form of Leukemia.

“Because of that treatment he has no immune system,” she said.

That makes him immune-compromised, a condition she says puts him at high risk.

“We've been told if he contracts the virus he's at risk to be hospitalized with serious complications to not do well battling the disease,” she said.

Under the state's initial release of those who have a high-risk list of conditions, severe lung disease, a broad term, was listed.

On Thursday, it was replaced by specific conditions like asthma. That left Murch angry that her husband’s condition no longer qualified.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff the state’s medical director explained why the state made the change.

“Right now the focus is on early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood, which put patients at a higher risk for adverse outcomes due to COVID-19. Cystic fibrosis and asthma are two of the best understood childhood lung diseases which persist into adulthood and are impacted by COVID-19, Dr. Vanderhoff said. "The data currently on the way the vaccine works in those who are immune-compromised is not entirely clear. While it pains us to know that there are those who are desperately waiting to get their vaccine I also know we are best off if we follow the science."

It's not the only condition that's caused controversy.

The state also distinguishes between those with Type 1 Diabetes. Only those hospitalized within the year qualify for the vaccine.

“While there is no question there is benefit to both diabetics there is also no question that the diabetic who has had the stormiest course with their diabetes is the person who is at the greatest risk,” Dr. Vanderhoff said.

In the end, Dr. Vanderhoof says it's a balancing act. How to divvy-up a short supply of the vaccine with huge demand.

As for Natalie's 56-year-old husband, he still waits for his spot in line.