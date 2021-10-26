What do central Ohio children think about getting Pfizer's vaccine for kids?

Pfizer said its pediatric COVID vaccine contains just a third of the amount given to adults and teenagers but offers similar protection against the virus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A committee of experts from the FDA voted to endorse Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

We've heard from doctors, and we've heard from parents about this. But how do kids feel about the possibility of getting vaccinated?

On Tuesday, we headed to dance class at the Flavor’d Flows Studio to speak with Aaliyah Martin and Kaz Kunimoto-Woodworth, two 9-year-olds who are eager at the possibility of being vaccinated.

Even in dance class, masks are required at all times. And this can make practice a little harder these days for them.

"I'm fine with wearing a mask, except it does make it hard to breathe at times,” said Kaz.

"I want to get it because I can go to school and see my friends without having to get sick or get them sick,” said Aaliyah. "We depend on each other and the vaccine's important to help us in life, and when you have the vaccine, you feel safe,” said Kaz.

Their instructor and owner of the studio James Alexander wants his students to be able to smile again without having a mask cover it up. He told 10TV a vaccine would give him a great sense of relief.

"It just opens up everything for us to get closer to getting ahead of this, and the kids can safely take off their masks without me worrying,” said Alexander.

The next step for approval is from the full FDA. That decision could come within days.