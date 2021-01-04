Ohio University to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students

The university said clinics will begin April 7 at Heritage Hall at the Athen's campus and will be held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students who want the vaccine starting next week.

The university said clinics will begin April 7 at Heritage Hall at the Athen's campus and will be held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.

Students will receive texts and emails from OHIO COVID operations with details on clinic dates, times and an access code for making appointments online.

Those students who have scheduled appointments to receive other vaccines are encouraged by the university to cancel those and get the J&J vaccine on campus.