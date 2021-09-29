LeBron James confirms he's vaccinated, says he won't try to convince others

He confirmed his vaccination status during the Los Angeles Lakers media day on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES — NBA superstar LeBron James confirmed he is vaccinated against COVID-19 after he said he was initially skeptical of the vaccine months ago.

“I think when it comes down for me, I can speak about myself. I think everyone has their own choice to do what is right for themselves and family,” he said.

During an interview in May, he refused to say whether he was vaccinated. This week, he said everyone has the choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family.

“I was skeptical about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited not only for me, but my family and my friends and that's why I decided to do it,” he said.

He also said while he is vaccinated, it’s not his place to impose that choice on others.

“We’re talking about individual’s bodies, we’re not talking about something else, political or racism or police brutality, we’re talking about people’s bodies and well-being.”

The NBA does not require players to be vaccinated to play but referees and other staff who work closely with players are required to be fully vaccinated.