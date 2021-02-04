Free rides are the only option for some seniors trying to get vaccinated

Some services in Franklin County offer free rides to area seniors trying to get a vaccine. For many, this is the only option.

It’s been weeks since Glenda Faye Dallis has been eligible to sign-up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.

After calling numbers from her primary care doctor did not yield a vaccine appointment, a number from a friend who just received, one worked.

“It was frustrating,” said Dallis. “Because I wanted to get the vaccine. I’m the one who really wanted to get the vaccine.”

But to get to her appointment, or other doctors’ offices, transportation is needed. For seniors in Franklin County without a vehicle, costs of getting around, on public transportation or with ride-sharing companies, adds up.

“I was running out of money trying to get to some of my appointments,” said Dallis. She said without free resources getting to her destinations, “It would be almost impossible.”

She called the Clintonville-Beechwold Resource Center after booking her appointment, and the CRC took care of the rest.

“You got to get the appointment which is seemingly the hardest part, but then the crucial part is to have the means to get there safely and back home again,” said Bill Owens, the executive director of the CRC. “We are able to provide that to anyone who is 60 years or older in Franklin County to make sure they can get their vaccination. Which can save their life, and save the lives of the people around him.”

The CRC uses a combination of volunteer drivers, paid drivers, and Lyft through a partnership with Age Friendly Columbus of Franklin County and Central Ohio Agency on Aging.

Franklin County has similar resources available for older adults. From food delivery services in the pandemic to COVID-19 vaccine appointment rides, the Office on Aging has pivoted over the last year to assist 10,000 seniors.

Damika Withers is the Assistant Director of Support Services for the Franklin County Office on Aging. Withers said so far the department has transported 800 people to vaccine appointments at no cost.

“A case manager will ask you your appointment date and time and set up transportation for an older adult free of charge,” said Withers. “That transportation service will take that older adult to their scheduled date and time to receive their vaccine they will wait until the wait time is over, that individual received their vaccine, and you can also schedule your appointment for your second dose.”

Franklin County offers homemaker services, free meals, services to stay in homes independent and safe, home repair services.