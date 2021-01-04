Ohio State to dedicate 25% of Wexner Medical Center's vaccines to students, staff

The doses will be distributed at the Schottenstein Center vaccination location.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University announced they are dedicating 25% of the Wexner Medical Center's first-dose vaccines to any student, faculty or staff member who wants it beginning this month.

The university says appointments will be available through MyChart starting April 9, with the first available appointments being April 14.

Additional appointments will be released each week as the university receives information about which vaccine and how many of them they will receive.

The doses will be distributed at the Schottenstein Center vaccination location.

Both dedicated and public appointments can be scheduled through the Wexner Medical Center by logging into MyChart.