Biden accepts NFL's offer to use stadiums as COVID vaccine sites

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell extended an offer last week to President Biden to use all 30 league stadiums to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

President Joe Biden says his administration intends to take up the NFL on its offer to use all of the league's stadiums as COVID-19 vaccination sites. Biden mentioned the offer that came from Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter this past week during an interview on CBS' Super Bowl pregame show.

Seven NFL stadiums are already being used as vaccination sites. Goodell's offer extends to the rest of them.

In a letter obtained by Axios, Goodell wrote to Biden that the NFL is "committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible." The NFL commissioner explained that each of the 32 teams in the league plan to make their stadiums available "in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials."

There are 30 NFL stadiums. Both the Rams and Chargers play in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. The Jets and Giants play in MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the country more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months," Goodell wrote.