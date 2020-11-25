Travelers take to air for Thanksgiving despite warnings from health experts

There are 978 flights scheduled to depart from CMH this Thanksgiving. There was 1,844 flights in 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — About 65,000 people are expected to depart John Glenn International for Thanksgiving. That’s down compared to 160,000 travelers last year at this time.

COVID-19 has wrecked travel plans for thousands as people who are concerned about their safety, not only flying to their destination, but how to keep safe when they arrive for their dinner.

About 25% more seats are available for booking compared to the month prior, according to information provided by the airport.

10TV spoke to travelers before they boarded about their concerns as they fly across the country to be with family.

“I've been quarantining for the past three weeks because I know I’m going to see my parents. Not too worried about plus I already had COVID in June,” said Angelica Chase, who is flying to Texas.

“We will have about eight people that will be the maximum at our dinner. We are just try to keep as much space between all of us as we can,” said Mara Irvin who is flying with her two kids to Colorado.

“I plan on wearing my mask all through the day and keep six feet from everybody,” said Sabatu Davis who is flying to Florida.