Long-time Grandview restaurant, Spagio, will not reopen after closing during pandemic

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Spagio, a restaurant that has operated in Grandview for nearly 40 years, will not reopen after it closed earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant closed in mid-March because of the state order related to the pandemic.
"After much consideration, we have been unable to figure out a way for the restaurant to operate successfully during the current health crisis," owner Tim Robbins said in an e-mailed statement.
Robbins cited challenges in seating restrictions and limitations for the floorplan and open bar that would have limited sales if he reopened.
Robbins wrote social distancing also limited outdoor patio options.
"SPAGIO has been a fixture of the dining scene for such a long time and we are very sad that we are not able to reopen and continue operations. To not reopen the restaurant was a very tough decision. Our thanks go out to the customers who enjoyed and supported the restaurant for many years," Robbins said.