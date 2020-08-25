Long-time Grandview restaurant, Spagio, will not reopen after closing during pandemic

The restaurant originally closed in mid-March.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Spagio, a restaurant that has operated in Grandview for nearly 40 years, will not reopen after it closed earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant closed in mid-March because of the state order related to the pandemic.

"After much consideration, we have been unable to figure out a way for the restaurant to operate successfully during the current health crisis," owner Tim Robbins said in an e-mailed statement.

Robbins cited challenges in seating restrictions and limitations for the floorplan and open bar that would have limited sales if he reopened.

Robbins wrote social distancing also limited outdoor patio options.