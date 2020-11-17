'We need you': American Red Cross encourages COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma as cases surge in Ohio

The idea behind convalescent plasma is that people who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their blood that may help other patients fight the virus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surging in Ohio, the American Red Cross is asking for donors to step up to help.

Rodney Wilson, communications manager for The American Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio Region, said they've seen a 60% increase in requests for convalescent plasma since mid-October.

"The challenge that we're seeing now is that as cases continue to go up and hospitalizations are up, the requests for convalescent plasma that treat these patients is growing very quickly," Wilson said.

The idea behind convalescent plasma is that people who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their blood that may help other patients fight the virus. While doctors have said there isn't enough evidence yet to prove its effectiveness, demand is high.

"We need you," Wilson said. "We need you now to help those who are most critically ill."

Jennifer Middendorf tested positive for COVID-19 in July. She donated convalescent plasma for the first time in October. She said after being in the hospital on the COVID-19 floor, she became aware of the need.

"The fact that not everyone can just donate the convalescent plasma, it's rewarding to be able to do it," she said.

Middendorf said it's time for all of us to do our part: wear a mask, social distance, stay home when we're sick, and donate blood if we can.

"If that's what I need to do to help somebody else, then I do it," she said. "I think we have to be diligent in our response so we don't have to close businesses, so we don't have to shut the world down, so we can keep going as best we can through this."

The Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies to let donors know about possible prior exposure to this virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within one to two weeks.

To learn more about convalescent plasma donation, click here. You can also sign up to give but must meet eligibility requirements.

As a thank-you, The American Red Cross teamed up with Martina McBride to offer blood, platelet, and plasma donors a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, donated by Suburban Propane, from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15. The prize includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater, and stipend toward propane.