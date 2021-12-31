Oral antiviral treatments for COVID expected to arrive in central Ohio ‘any day now’

The at-home treatments are said to prevent hospitalizations and deaths for at-risk adults who have symptomatic COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Medical experts have said the antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck will be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19.

Now, one local doctor says they could be available in central Ohio soon.

“We're expecting any day now the arrival of antiviral pills,” said Dr. Joe Gastaldo with OhioHealth.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized both pills for emergency use last week. The at-home treatments are said to prevent hospitalizations and deaths for at-risk adults who have symptomatic COVID-19.

Dr. Gastaldo says OhioHealth will follow guidelines from the National Institutes of Health -- which prioritizes people who are vaccinated.

According to Gastaldo, this treatment is not a reason to avoid getting vaccinated.

"I'm worried about people who have not yet been vaccinated, those who don't have any immunity,” he said. “Omicron is very transmissible.”