Wexner Medical Center reopens monoclonal antibody infusion clinic for COVID-19 patients

Monoclonal antibody infusion is given to patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to help build their immune response against serious infection from the virus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is reopening a clinic on Tuesday aimed at boosting patient antibody levels to in turn help people fight COVID-19.

According to university medical experts, monoclonal antibody infusion is given to patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to help build their immune response against serious infection from the virus.

The reopening of Tuesday’s clinic comes amid a continued surge in COVID-19 infections, according to a release from the university. The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday- Saturday at the East Hospital and is available to patients who qualify.

In order to schedule an appointment, patients must seek a referral or first consult with their Ohio State doctor, a hospital spokesperson clarified.

Developed in a lab, the monoclonal antibody attaches to what’s called a spike protein on the surface of the virus. By doing so, it blocks the virus from invading human cells and making damage, according to Dr. Jonathan Parsons, one of the researchers at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.