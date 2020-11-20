Ohio State moves in-person classes to online, employees to work from home

Ohio State is moving in-person classes to online and employees who can telework are being told to do so immediately.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced several changes for students and faculty Thursday evening in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and Franklin County's stay-at-home advisory.

Starting Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., in-person classes will be moved to online or another form of remote learning. Exceptions include clinical programs conducted under approved safety protocols as well as laboratory, studio and performance classes

Students should check with their instructors about alternative plans.

Any Ohio State employee who can telework is asked to do so immediately after talking with their supervisor.

Campus facilities like dining halls, recreational facilities and the Ohio Union will close by 9:30 p.m. or earlier to go along with the statewide curfew.

The university said all students, faculty and staff should be in their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they have essential work or other responsibilities.

Consistent with the Franklin County stay-at-home advisory, the university said everyone should stay home except for taking part in essential activities.