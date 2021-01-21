Ohio partnering with Abbott Labs, eMed to provide COVID-19 home test kits

Abbott and eMed's new at-home virtually-guided rapid COVID-19 test delivers results in 15 minutes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday a partnership with Abbott Labs and eMed to bring rapid testing into Ohio homes.

DeWine said the state will be purchasing 2 million rapid antigen testing kits from Abbott Labs.

“We know the governor wants to use these tests to get Ohioans back to school and back to work. We believe this partnership with Ohio will be an innovative model of mitigating the spread by using this digital testing platform," eMed CEO Patrice Harris said.

The tests can be self-administered with results in about 15 minutes. eMed said the tests will cost $25.

eMed said the tests are between 85% to 95% accurate in detecting when a person is most infectious.

"Through an agreement with eMed to provide telehealth services, an individual who uses one of these tests can be guided by a proctor and will get the results in minutes, without having to visit a testing location," DeWine said.

eMed's service determines whether a person is eligible, ships the test and gives that person access to an online portal that guides them through self-administrating the test. eMed says a live person will walk them through the test.