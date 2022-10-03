Ohio reports first weekly COVID-19 data; cases continue downward trend

The Ohio Department of Health has now reported a total of 2,666,030 coronavirus cases in the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health reported 3,605 new COVID-19 cases, 309 additional hospitalizations and 396 deaths on Thursday.

As of March 17, 7,266,570 Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts of 62.17% of the state's population.

On March 10, the Ohio Department of Health announced the state would transition from daily to weekly reporting beginning on March 17.

The health department says the change brings Ohio's reporting system more in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A summary of key reporting changes:

COVID-19 new and cumulative cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and vaccinations that are currently updated daily at coronavirus.ohio.gov will be updated weekly on Thursdays starting Thursday, March 17. Cases will continue to be assigned to the appropriate illness onset date, and vaccinations to their appropriate administration date.

Newly reported COVID-19 deaths (currently reported twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays) will be reported on Thursdays and will continue to be assigned to the appropriate date of death.

Data about long-term care facilities, as well as the reports from partner agencies (Developmental Disabilities, Veteran’s Homes, Youth Services, Mental Health and Addiction Services and Rehabilitation and Corrections), will be published weekly on Thursdays.

K-12 schools will no longer be required to report positive COVID-19 cases to their local health departments, unless the school tests a student for COVID-19 and the result is positive. In addition, the COVID-19 School Reporting dashboard will be archived.

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources from ODH:

Ohio's central scheduling system: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov

All vaccine providers: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov

More vaccine information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine