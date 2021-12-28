New Year’s surge at gym might be delayed due to COVID-19

One gym in Grandview expects new memberships to increase in February following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — A loyal customer base allowed Go Fitness Center in Grandview to keep its doors open following state-issued closure mandates in March 2020.

“We gave them the option to continue paying when we were closed, and we would extend their membership,” said Nick Osborne, owner of Go Fitness Center. “And surprisingly, about 90% of our members did that. They really supported us. We tried to give back to the community and they gave back to us.”

Many other fitness centers across the country were not as lucky.

The latest figures from the IHRSA, a global fitness trade association, show 22% of gyms and studios in the U.S closed permanently. The same report says 47% or 1.5 million workers lost their jobs due to pandemic-related issues.

Osborne says fellow gym owners are experiencing similar trends.

“We're all dealing with the almost exact same across the board, whether it's coming from how do I get more employees, better employees? How do I maintain my current clients? And how do I grow? We're all down anywhere from I've seen as high as 40% down (in membership). But I think the average is about 20% from where we were two years ago. So, it's affecting every gym that I know of,” said Osborne.