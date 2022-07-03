Natalie's Music Hall and Kitchen, drop COVID-19 vaccine, mask requirements

The owners decided to drop the requirements the same day Columbus ended its mask requirement.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since August of last year, if you went to Natalie’s Worthington Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music, or Natalie’s Grandview Music Hall and Kitchen, you’d need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and a mask.

On Monday, the owners made an announcement on the music hall and restaurant’s Instagram dropping those requirements.

The decision comes on the same day Columbus dropped its indoor mask requirement in the city. The City of Worthington also dropped its mask requirement.

10TV spoke with co-owner Charlie Jackson.

He said situations in life can remind us of the perfect song. He equates the pandemic to The Beetles classic, Help

Jackson said over the past few years, both locations have felt the blows of the pandemic.

He said it was easier to make the decision of dropping the requirements knowing COVID-19 cases numbers continued to drop.

"We just felt like with this timing, that it was good for us to say, let’s give it a try,” said Jackson.

The restaurant is open five nights a week from Wednesday through Sunday. Jackson said if things continue to improve, they could move back to being open six nights a week.