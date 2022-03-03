Columbus City Schools lifting mask mandate for students & staff

Starting on March 8, students and staff at Columbus City Schools will not be required to wear a mask.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced they will be removing an indoor mask requirement for students, staff and visitors beginning March 8.

Masks are also optional on school buses.

The announcement comes after Columbus Public Health recommended lifting the city's mask mandate to align with recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The guidance recommends that most healthy Americans, including school children, no longer need to wear a mask. Masks are also no longer required on school buses, but districts are still allowed impose a requirement.

Columbus is one of the last schools to remove its mask requirement. Other school districts like Hilliard, Reynoldsburg, Worthington and others made the change within the last month.

