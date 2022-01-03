Jimmy Fallon says he had COVID-19, mild symptoms

Fallon said he is fully vaccinated and has gotten a booster shot.

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Fallon said on Instagram he is fully vaccinated, has received a booster shot and experienced mild symptoms.

Fallon said he tested positive on the first day of the show's holiday break.

"I was vaccinated and boosted which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms," Fallon wrote. "Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed."

He also thanked NBC for its COVID-19 protocols.