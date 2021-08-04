Dublin City Schools 'strongly recommends' all students, staff wear masks

The school board voted in favor of strongly recommending all students and staff wear face masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Dublin City Schools board passed a motion Monday night "strongly recommending" all students and staff wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The school board voted in favor of the motion 4-1.

During Monday night's board meeting, superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen recommended to the school board that all students wear masks indoors.

The change comes less than a week after Marschhausen initially said the recommendation was for those who are unvaccinated wear masks inside.

Marschhausen said during the school board meeting the updated guidance came after discussions with local health leaders Monday afternoon.

"We know that masks require a layer of protection that will help keep our students out of quarantine," Dr. Marschhausen said Monday.

"We also know that parents will be able to let us know your wishes for whether you want your child to wear a mask or not in school. And we will assist our parents to make sure those wishes are carried out," Marschhausen continued.

Dr. Marschhausen said last week 80% of the district is vaccinated and 70% of high school students are vaccinated.

Marschhausen cited new quarantine guidance from the Ohio Department of Health when he said vaccinated people are not subject to quarantine and close contacts will be able to provide proof of vaccination and may need to wear masks.

The superintendent also said students wearing masks to school will be subject to modified quarantine procedures.

The district will offer free rapid test kits to reduce quarantine time with a negative test.

"If you want your kids to stay in school and avoid being quarantined, you are going to send them to school wearing a mask," he said.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks on school buses, which is mandated by federal law.

Dr. Marschhausen said the district will keep an eye on data and will make changes if they see anything that causes concern.