Comprehensive cancer center coming to OhioHealth’s Marion General Hospital in 2022

The OhioHealth Marion Cancer Center will be located on the main floor of the hospital’s new East Building.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OhioHealth has announced plans to grow cancer services at its Marion General Hospital, including the construction of a new comprehensive cancer center.

When it opens in the fall of 2022, the OhioHealth Marion Cancer Center will be located on the main floor of the hospital’s new East Building. It’s a nearly $20 million investment that OhioHealth says it hopes will improve care for its patients.

Additionally, OhioHealth says it plans to break ground on a new 8,000 square-foot building in August that, once built, will consolidate all existing cancer services while offering some added benefits as well. According to OhioHealth, one of those benefits includes upgraded radiation and oncology scanning equipment.

“Centralizing and growing cancer services in Marion means greater access to comprehensive care for our patients close to home,” said Curt Gingrich, MD, president, Marion General Hospital. “And not only does this benefit our Marion patients, but surrounding communities as we commit to bringing more enhanced, specialty care to the market and strengthen our commitment to being a regional referral center.”