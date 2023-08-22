Ohio State students detail what they want out of new president

"We just need a president that cares about the students,” said Ryan Welch, a senior at Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As students headed back to the classroom Tuesday at The Ohio State University, the school’s Board of Trustees appointed a new president. Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. will take over as the president starting Jan. 1, 2024.

The search for the next OSU president has been underway since former president Kristina Johnson’s resignation announcement last November.

"I think its just kind of laughable that we haven't had a president or at least someone filling in for the last several months seemingly,” said Matthew Brady, a senior at Ohio State.

While some students have strong feelings about the president search, others on campus aren’t as concerned.

"Some people don't even know that there's a search for a new president,” Brady said.

Those who are paying attention seemed to share the same idea of what the next president should prioritize.

“I just hope that they choose somebody a little more for the students,” said Elnatan Andemarian, a junior.

"We just need a president that cares about the students,” said Ryan Welch, a senior.

"They do need to be like in the trenches with some of the students,” Brady said.

Some students said they also want a leader who is more connected to the community.

"They kind of feel like they're in their ivory tower and, you know, they're pretty far removed from what we're actually doing day to day here going to classes, talking to people, things like that,” Brady said.

Brady said he is also hoping incoming president Ted Carter addresses necessary changes he hopes to see on campus.

"I think some of the crime around here has been alarming to say the least,” Brady said.



"We could do a lot of stuff with safety, especially just like guns, because that's what a lot of the stuff at least that I've been around to see,” Andemarian said.

Along with safety, students are hoping to see a more diverse and inclusive campus under the new president, with a greater sense of community and more transparency among school leaders.