Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith announces retirement

Smith will step down from his role the university in July 2024. He has spent the last 18 years at Ohio State.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith announced his retirement plans on Wednesday.

Smith will step down from his role the university in July 2024. He has spent the last 18 years at Ohio State.

"I want to thank the leadership of The Ohio State University during my tenure for providing me the opportunity to serve as Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletic Director for the past 18 years," Smith said. "The presidents and many members of the Board of Trustees I have served afforded me the professional opportunity of a lifetime, and I am forever grateful."

Smith said he is looking forword to the next chapter in his life, which will include spending more quality his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.

"I want to thank the current Board of Trustees members for allowing me to make this announcement at this time, affording me the opportunity to work with colleagues on the president's cabinet to ensure a smooth and successful transition once a new president is appointed."

Smith is in his 19th year at Ohio State. He started in his position in April 2005. Prior to Ohio State, Smith served as athletic director at Arizona State University (2000-2005), Iowa State University (1993-2000), and Eastern Michigan University (1985-1993).