DeWine: Ohio ready to 'immediately' expand vaccine eligibility to teens 12-15 pending recommendation

Shots could begin quickly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopts the advisory committee’s recommendation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the Food and Drug Administration announcing it is expanding emergency use authorization to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15, Ohio's governor is making it clear the state is ready.

The FDA action will be followed by the advisory committee's meeting, which is set for Wednesday. A draft agenda posted online indicates a vote would happen early in the afternoon. If the committee gives the OK, the vaccines can then be distributed.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement Monday following the FDA's approval:

"I am encouraged that the FDA has already updated Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization to include youth ages 12-15. Following a recommendation, as soon as Wednesday, from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the CDC, Ohio will immediately expand vaccine eligibility to youth ages 12-15 and provide appropriate guidance for parents, guardians, and vaccine providers across the state. Vaccinations are our way back to a more normal life."

10TV talked with one Ohio mother and her son about the news.

"I definitely want to get it! I'm very proactive about wanting to get the vaccine," said Christopher Morlan, who is 14 years old. "I just feel like if there's something I can do to be proactive about putting an end to this virus, protecting myself, and protecting others, I feel like I should be proactive about that."

Morlan's mom said she talked with her son about the opportunity to get the vaccine.

"We guide him [of course] as parents would, but we pretty much let him make that choice himself," said Angie Morlan. "Here's the pros and the cons and how do you feel about it? We'll support what you choose."