OSHP: Whitehall man arrested after leading law enforcement on chase in Pickaway County

Cheikh Sarr, 21, was arrested and is facing several charges.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Whitehall man is facing several charges after leading law enforcement officials on a chase in Pickaway County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper found a 2011 Honda Accord speeding at 86 mph on State Route 23 near Pittsburgh Road on Saturday.

The driver of the Accord, identified as 21-year-old Cheikh Sarr, did not stop and a pursuit began. Troopers attempted to use spike strips, but they did not work and Sarr sped away at speeds of more than 100 mph.

During the course of the pursuit, four Pickaway County Sheriff deputies, two Circleville Police Department units and several troopers were in on the chase.

OSHP said Sarr crossed the median on US 23 near Hagerty Road and sideswiped a deputy's car. Sarr drove through a field at US-23 and Little Walnut Road.

Sarr then drove north on Little Walnut Road, where he was boxed in by law enforcement after passing Cromley Road.

About 15 minutes after Sarr was placed in the back of a trooper's cruiser, he began vomiting and having a seizure. Troopers pulled Sarr out of the cruiser and was given four doses of Narcan.

Sarr was taken to Berger Hospital where officials said he an anaphylactic reaction to drinking codeine cough syrup during the pursuit. The reaction caused his throat to swell almost completely shut.