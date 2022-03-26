Police: 1-year-old girl shot while sleeping in south Columbus home

The child was lying in bed between her parents when a bullet came through a wall, went into the mattress and hit the girl as she was sleeping.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 1-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sleeping in a south Columbus home, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Reinhard Avenue, which is near the city's Merion Village neighborhood.

Officers were called to the scene. When they arrived, they found the girl with a gunshot wound to her lower backside.

The child was lying in bed between her parents when a bullet came through a wall, went into the mattress and hit the girl as she was sleeping.

Emergency workers took the child to Nationwide Children's Hospital and her condition was described as stable. Police said the girl is expected to recover.