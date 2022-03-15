Columbus police release photos of suspect’s vehicle in shooting that left man paralyzed

The shooting happened on Feb. 14 around 11:15 p.m. at Dick’s Den, located at West Tompkins Street and North High Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has released images of a suspect’s vehicle in a shooting that left a 24-year-old man paralyzed.

A witness told police that a person fired a shot from an older model Lincoln LS driving by as he walked out of the bar.

Police say video recovered from the scene shows a 2000-2003 gold/taupe Lincoln LS was seen turning westbound off Neil Avenue onto Oakland Avenue minutes after the shooting.

The photos released by police show the vehicle has “distinguishable damage” on the driver’s left side doors.

Maxwell Williams, who was sitting in the bar, was struck in the back. His family told 10TV Williams is paralyzed from the waist down.