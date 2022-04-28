Sister of Zimmerman rape victim says system needs to do more to protect the public

Tami Null calls the handling of DNA evidence against Zimmerman, stemming from a 2004 case, is “disgusting.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For Tami Hull, it’s been 30 years.

For her, though, the past is always at the forefront of the present.

“All I can think about is there’s another one we could have saved,” she said.

In the 1980s, Tami’s sister, Tonya, was assaulted by Edwin Zimmerman. He served time and was released only to be found guilty again and again of similar crimes to different women.

“I believe that if he would have done all of his time on any of these charges it could have saved some victims,” she said. “But, it seems like he’s never done his full time.”

In 2018, after being found guilty of kidnapping, Zimmerman’s 11-year sentence was overturned after a juror saw evidence that wasn’t allowed in court. The case could have been retried, but as of April, it has not.

Then, the news today.

“I think it’s disgusting,” Null said. I feel bad for the victims.”

Zimmerman was back in court Thursday in Madison County, charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping to which he pleaded not guilty.

The case dates back to 2004 when it was discovered by the West Jefferson Police Department in November 2020 that evidence was found that was never submitted to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“To know that that sat there for 16 years and hasn’t been tested…how many more are sitting there,” Null said.

That DNA evidence came back in January of 2021 confirming the suspect in that rape case: Edwin Zimmerman.

Null says his many victims and their families have suffered enough and it’s time for the system to do its part to better protect the public.

“He ruined my sister’s life from what he did to her,” she said. “And now he’s out here ruining a bunch of other women’s lives.”

A call to the West Jefferson Police Department Thursday was forwarded to the mayor’s office. A call has not been returned to 10TV.