Columbus man leads deputies on high-speed chase, surrenders in Franklin County jail parking lot

The sheriff's office said Shane Brown Jr. led deputies on a chase in Pickaway County before driving to the parking lot of the Franklin County jail and surrendering.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man was charged after leading authorities on a chase Monday morning in Pickaway and Franklin County.

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to state Route 56 near state Route 104 for a man reportedly parked in the middle of the road and passed out in his vehicle.

The person who called 911 told deputies they went to check on the man, later identified as Shane Brown Jr.

When the caller knocked on Brown's window in an attempt to wake him up, Brown put his vehicle in reverse, hit the caller's vehicle and sped away.

Deputies caught up to Brown's vehicle driving northbound on Route 104 near state Route 316. The sheriff's office said Brown did not pull over and started driving more than 100 mph.

The Commercial Police Department laid out stop sticks near state Route 762, where the front left tire of Brown's vehicle blew out. Brown kept driving north on Route 104 and almost caused several crashes, according to the sheriff's office.

Brown was able to avoid a second set of stop sticks that were deployed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol near state Route 665.

Brown eventually entered the parking lot of the Franklin County Jail in Grove City where he surrendered.

The sheriff's office said deputies asked Brown about some empty beer bottles on the passenger floor, but he did not answer.

While deputies were transporting him to the Pickaway County Jail, Brown said he got into an argument with his wife and went to a friend's house to drink. Brown added that his friend told him not to drive and tried to take his keys.

Brown refused to take any field sobriety tests. The sheriff's office got a warrant to draw his blood. The sheriff's office said Brown had multiple OVI's within the last six years. He also had multiple warrants out for his arrest.