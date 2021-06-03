Registered sex offender in Circleville arrested, faces new child pornography charges

Nicholas Goff was previously convicted on charges relating to child pornography

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A registered sex offender from the Circleville area was arrested on Friday and faces new charges related to child pornography.

According to the Circleville Police Department, they were called to a home on Feb. 22 to execute a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of East Franklin Street after receiving information that pornographic images involving minors were being sent and received from the home.

After reviewing the evidence, officers found more than 1,000 pornographic images involving minors on an electronic device belonging to Nicholas Goff, who is also a Tier II sex offender.

Goff was previously convicted on charges related to child pornography.

Police arrested Goff Friday night and charged him with four counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (2nd degree felony) and three counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (3rd degree felony.)