Police: Man who ran red light punches husband, wife in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man and a woman who attacked a couple during a road rage incident on the city's north side.

In the early evening hours of July 1, a man driving a Red Toyota Matrix with a California license plate allegedly ran a red light and nearly caused a crash near the intersection of North High and East Hudson streets. Another man blew his horn at the Toyota.

When the two vehicles came to a stop at the intersection of Hudson Street and Deming Avenue, the suspect got out of the Toyota and walked to the victim's car.

Police said the suspect took the victim's phone and began punching him in the face multiple times. The suspect also hit the victim's wife multiple times.

While this was happening, a woman from a silver Honda Odyssey with an Ohio license plate got out and started hitting the victim's wife by striking her in the head and neck.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicles involved is asked to contact Detective Kerr at 614-645-4035.