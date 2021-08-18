Police: Carjacking, multiple robberies reported near Ohio State campus in 4-hour span

According to police, four incidents happened off-campus between 10:25 p.m. Tuesday and 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after multiple incidents were reported late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

According to Columbus police, four incidents happened off-campus between 10:25 p.m. and 2:20 a.m.

The first was a carjacking near Norwich and Indianola avenues. Two suspects showed guns and stole a vehicle.

Police said the victim, who was not affiliated with the university, was able to exit the car and no injuries were reported.

Three additional incidents involved a suspect showing a gun in an attempted robbery.

The first occurred around 12:40 a.m. near E. 18th Avenue and N. 4th Street. Three Ohio State students were approached by an unknown man who demanded their purses and wallets.

The suspect fled westbound toward High Street. No injuries were reported.

At 12:55 a.m., an attempted robbery happened outside Ugly Tuna Saloona 2 on Chittenden Ave. When approached by the suspect, police say the victims ran inside the business.

The suspect then fled westbound toward High Street. Police said it is unknown if the victims were affiliated with the university.

Then at 2:20 a.m., two students were robbed near E. 13th Avenue and Indianola Avenue. The suspect took the victims’ cell phones and no injuries were reported.

Police said suspect details are limited but they believe these crimes may be related.